  • Yield History1.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-1.44
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8FC6L92

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the FTSE 250 ex Investment Trust Index over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of medium sized UK companies.

