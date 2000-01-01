Merian UK Opportunities R GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-1.79
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BBQ2T214

Investment Strategy

To deliver an absolute return (above zero performance, irrespective of market conditions) over rolling 3 year periods. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, in excess of the Bank of England Base Rate over rolling 3 years. There is no guarantee that such return will be generated over that specific time period or any other period, and any capital invested is at risk.

