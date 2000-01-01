Merian UK Smaller Companies P GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha6.27
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.40%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XG8B83
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the Numis Smaller Companies Index excluding Investment Companies over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of UK smaller companies.