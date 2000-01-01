Merian UK Smaller Companies R GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.73%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha6.63
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.03%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XG9599

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth. In seeking to achieve its investment objective the fund will aim to deliver a return, net of fees, greater than that of the Numis Smaller Companies Index excluding Investment Companies over rolling 3 year periods. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of UK smaller companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .