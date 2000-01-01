Merian UK Smaller Coms Foc R GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha9.19
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNumis Smaller Companies ex ITs
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupMerian Global Investors
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BLP58G83
Investment Strategy
Merian UK Smaller Companies Focus Fund aims to provide capital growth from investing primarily in an equity portfolio of UK smaller companies. Smaller companies are defined for this purpose as those companies which are quoted on a regulated market and which have a market capitalisation no greater than the largest company in the Numis Smaller Companies Index at the time of initial investment. The Numis Smaller Companies Index is designed to monitor the performance of the smaller companies sector.