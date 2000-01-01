Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the MFM Techinvest Special Situations Fund is to provide long-term capital growth and the accumulation of income through an actively managed portfolio of equities whose future prospects do not appear to be fully reflected yet in the current stock market price. The focus will be on smaller UK companies, although opportunities outside the UK may also be included, where appropriate. Particular attention will be paid to new emerging growth stocks and to recovery situations where change in a company’s underlying dynamics or direction can be expected to lead to an improvement in its reported results. There may be occasions when the investment manager, in order to ensure liquidity or stability, chooses to hold bonds, government securities, collective investment schemes or a high level of cash or money market instruments.