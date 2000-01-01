MFM UK Primary Opportunities P Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.52%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha3.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK All Companies
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupMarlborough
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8HGN522
Investment Strategy
The Company aims to provide you with capital growth and investment income in total that is greater than that provided by the FTSE All Share Index by investing in a concentrated portfolio of companies carefully selected from the full range listed on the London Stock Exchange, or its equivalent successor.