MFS Meridian Global Concntr I1 GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s objective is capital appreciation, measured in U.S. dollars. The Fund invests primarily (at least 70%) in equity securities of companies located in developed and emerging market countries. The Fund focuses its investments in equity securities of companies located in developed market countries. The Fund generally invests in 50 or fewer companies. The Fund may invest in companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.