M&G Asian GBP I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.07%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-1.98
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3T2RX98
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index over any five-year period.