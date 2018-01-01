M&G Corporate Bond GBP R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
£ Corporate Bond
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
M&G
United Kingdom
GB00B769ZK48
IA Sterling Corporate Bond
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than the average return of the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector over any five-year period. At least 70% of the Fund is invested, directly or indirectly through derivatives, in investment grade corporate debt securitiesincluding investment grade Asset-Backed Securities. These securities can be issuedby companies from anywhere in the world, including Emerging Markets. These securities are denominated in Sterling or hedged back to Sterling.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News