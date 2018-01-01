M&G Corporate Bond GBP R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than the average return of the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector over any five-year period. At least 70% of the Fund is invested, directly or indirectly through derivatives, in investment grade corporate debt securitiesincluding investment grade Asset-Backed Securities. These securities can be issuedby companies from anywhere in the world, including Emerging Markets. These securities are denominated in Sterling or hedged back to Sterling.