M&G Dividend GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.02%
- 3 Year sharpe0.38
- 3 Year alpha-2.85
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.68%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7BX4821
Investment Strategy
The Fund invests mainly in a range of UK equities with the aim of achieving a steadily increasing income stream. The Fund will target a yield higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index. Subject to this, the aim will be to maximise total return (the combination of income and growth of capital).