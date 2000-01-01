M&G Dividend GBP I Inc

  • Yield History5.08%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.38
  • 3 Year alpha-2.85
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.68%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6T64N15

Investment Strategy

The Fund invests mainly in a range of UK equities with the aim of achieving a steadily increasing income stream. The Fund will target a yield higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index. Subject to this, the aim will be to maximise total return (the combination of income and growth of capital).

