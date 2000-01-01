M&G Dividend GBP R Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.09%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-3.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B72RGV03
Investment Strategy
The Fund invests mainly in a range of UK equities with the aim of achieving a steadily increasing income stream. The Fund will target a yield higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index. Subject to this, the aim will be to maximise total return (the combination of income and growth of capital).