M&G Episode Allocation GBP I Acc
- Yield History1.99%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha0.69
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark3-month GBP LIBOR + 5.0%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B73RVW51
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver a total return (the combination of capital growth and income) of at least 5% per annum above the 3-month GBP LIBOR rate, before any charges are taken, over any five-year period.