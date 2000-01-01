M&G Episode Allocation GBP I Inc

  • Yield History2.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha0.68
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark3-month GBP LIBOR + 5.0%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B71QKV66

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a total return (the combination of capital growth and income) of at least 5% per annum above the 3-month GBP LIBOR rate, before any charges are taken, over any five-year period.

