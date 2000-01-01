M&G Episode Income GBP I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.18
  • 3 Year alpha2.98
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot benchmark
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4QHRP64

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate a growing level of income over any three-year period. The Fund also aims to provide capital growth of 2-4% per annum over any three-year period.

Latest news

