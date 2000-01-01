M&G European Strategic Value GBP I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.08
  • 3 Year alpha0.71
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B28XT415

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to maximise long term total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) to investors by investing predominantly in undervalued European equities.

