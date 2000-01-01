Investment Strategy

The Fund has two aims: 1)To provide a higher total return (capital growth plus income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index over any five-year period, and; To invest in companies that contribute towards the Paris Agreement climate change goal. At least 80% of the Fund is invested directly in equity securities and equity-related securities of companies across any sector and market capitalisation that are incorporated, domiciled or listed in Europe, excluding the UK. The Fund has a concentrated portfolio and usually holds fewer than 35 companies. The Fund invests in securities that meet the ESG Criteria and Sustainability Criteria.