M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned I Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha0.88
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe ex UK GR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.55%
  • IA SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6T93L12

Investment Strategy

The Fund has two aims: 1)To provide a higher total return (capital growth plus income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index over any five-year period, and; To invest in companies that contribute towards the Paris Agreement climate change goal. At least 80% of the Fund is invested directly in equity securities and equity-related securities of companies across any sector and market capitalisation that are incorporated, domiciled or listed in Europe, excluding the UK. The Fund has a concentrated portfolio and usually holds fewer than 35 companies. The Fund invests in securities that meet the ESG Criteria and Sustainability Criteria.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .