M&G Feeder of Property GBP A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.42%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.01
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK Direct Property
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.31%
  • SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8FSZ434

Investment Strategy

The Trust aims to maximise long term total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) solely through investment in the M&G Property Portfolio.

Latest news

