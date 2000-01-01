M&G Global Convertibles GBP I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.84%
- 3 Year sharpe0.16
- 3 Year alpha-4.06
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkTReuters Global Focus CB TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B758PJ12
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than the Thomson Reuters Global Focus Convertible Bond Index over any five-year period.