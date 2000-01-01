M&G Global Dividend GBP I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.09%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha-1.58
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B39R2R32

Investment Strategy

The Fund has three aims: • To deliver an income stream that increases every year. • To deliver a yield above that available from the MSCI ACWI Index over any five-year period. • To deliver a higher total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) than that of the MSCI ACWI Index over any five-year period.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .