M&G Global Emerging Markets GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.94%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-0.49
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3FFXX47
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over any five-year period.