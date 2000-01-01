M&G Global Fltng Rt Hi Yld GBP I-H Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.78%
- 3 Year sharpe0.91
- 3 Year alpha-0.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Glb Fl Rate HY 3% Hdg TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMP3SC51
Investment Strategy
The Fund is designed to maximise total return (the combination of income and growth of capital).