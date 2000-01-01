M&G Global Fltng Rt Hi Yld GBP I-H Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.78%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha-0.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Glb Fl Rate HY 3% Hdg TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMP3SC51

Investment Strategy

The Fund is designed to maximise total return (the combination of income and growth of capital).

