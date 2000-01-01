M&G Global Leaders GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.52%
- 3 Year sharpe1.09
- 3 Year alpha1.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4Q4H572
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to maximise long term total return (the combination of income and growth of capital). The Fund invests in a wide range of global equities issued by companies that the fund manager considers to be, or have the potential to be, leading in their field in terms of improving shareholder value.