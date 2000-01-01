M&G Global Listed Infras GBP I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF00R811

Investment Strategy

The Fund has two aims: • to deliver a higher total return (the combination of income and growth of capital), net of the Ongoing Charges Figure, than that of the MSCI All Countries World Index over any five-year period and; • to deliver an income stream that increases every year in Sterling terms.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .