M&G Global Select GBP A Inc

Fund
  • Yield History1.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.77
  • 3 Year alpha-1.46
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.40%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030937840

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI World Index over any five-year period.

