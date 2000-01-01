M&G Global Strategic Value GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.06%
- 3 Year sharpe0.30
- 3 Year alpha-8.4
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6173L33
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI ACWI Index over any five-year period. The Fund employs a disciplined approach to investment which concentrates on the analysis and selection of individual companies.