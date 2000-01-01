M&G Global Sustain Paris Algnd GBP I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha1.89
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World GR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B77HHZ62

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI World Index over any five-year period. At least 80% of the Fund is invested in equity securities and equity-related securities of companies across any sector and market capitalisation that are domiciled in any country, including Emerging Markets. The Fund has a concentrated portfolio and usually holds fewer than 40 companies.

