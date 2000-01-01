Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI World Index over any five-year period. At least 80% of the Fund is invested in equity securities and equity-related securities of companies across any sector and market capitalisation that are domiciled in any country, including Emerging Markets. The Fund has a concentrated portfolio and usually holds fewer than 40 companies.