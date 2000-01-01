M&G Global Sustain Paris Algnd GBP I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.91
- 3 Year alpha1.89
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World GR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B556Q879
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI World Index over any five-year period. At least 80% of the Fund is invested in equity securities and equity-related securities of companies across any sector and market capitalisation that are domiciled in any country, including Emerging Markets. The Fund has a concentrated portfolio and usually holds fewer than 40 companies.