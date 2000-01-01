Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a total return (the combination of income and capital growth) of at least 4%, per annum above the 3-month GBP LIBOR rate, before any charges are taken, in any market conditions and over any three-year period. LIBOR is the rate at which banks borrow money from each other. The Fund aims to achieve this while seeking to minimise the degree to which the value of the Fund fluctuates over time (volatility), while also seeking to limit monthly losses. Managing the Fund in this way reduces its ability to achieve returns significantly above 3-month GBP LIBOR plus 4%.