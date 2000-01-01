M&G Global Themes GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.05%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha0.86
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4WV2P70
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income) than that of the MSCI All Country World Index over any five-year period.