M&G Index Tracker GBP A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.52%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha0.28
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.45%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031110959

Investment Strategy

The Fund is designed to track the FTSE ALL-Share Index. The fund manager has full discretionary investment management powers within the confines of this investment objective of the Fund.

