M&G Japan GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.78%
- 3 Year sharpe0.32
- 3 Year alpha-4.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B74CQP79
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI Japan Index over any five-year period.