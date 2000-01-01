M&G Japan Smaller Companies GBP R Inc

  • Yield History2.49%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.28
  • 3 Year alpha-5.96
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkRussell/Nomura Mid Small TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • SectorJapanese Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7FGMR27

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the Russell Nomura Mid-Small Index over any five-year period.

Latest news

