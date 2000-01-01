M&G Managed Growth GBP I Acc

  • Yield History1.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha-1.24
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7K52D01

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of a composite index comprising 85% global equities and 15% global bonds*, over any five-year period. *as measured by the MSCI ACWI Index and Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, respectively.

