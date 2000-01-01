M&G North American Dividend GBP I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.03%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha0.61
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.70%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7565G26

Investment Strategy

The Fund has two aims: • To provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the S&P 500 Index over any five-year period and • To provide an income stream that increases every year in USD terms.

Latest news

