Investment Strategy

The fund will invest exclusively in Income ‘A’ Shares of the M&G Optimal Income Sub-Fund. The objective of the M&G Optimal Income Sub-Fund is to provide a total return to investors based on exposure to optimal income streams. It aims to provide a total return to investors through strategic asset allocation and specific stock selection, in which at least 50% invested in debt instruments, but may also invest in other assets including collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash, near cash, deposits, equities and derivatives. Derivative instruments may be used for both investment purposes and efficient portfolio management.