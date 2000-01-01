M&G Pan European Dividend GBP I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.60
  • 3 Year alpha-3.26
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.93%
  • SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B74YXH41

Investment Strategy

The Fund has three aims: • to deliver an income stream that increases every year. • to deliver a yield above that available from the MSCI Europe Index over any five year period. • to deliver a higher total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) than that of the MSCI Europe Index over any five-year period.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .