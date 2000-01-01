M&G Pan European Select GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.65%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha1.54
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.70%
- SectorEurope Including UK
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5ZSNC68
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than that of the MSCI Europe Index over any five-year period.