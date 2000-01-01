M&G Pan Eurp Sel Smllr Coms GBP I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.39
  • 3 Year alpha-5.3
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smaller European Companies TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7J8PS69

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income) than that of the EMIX Smaller European Companies Index, net of the Ongoing Charges Figure, over any five-year period.

