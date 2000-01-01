M&G Pan Eurp Sel Smllr Coms GBP I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.30%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha-5.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEMIX Smaller European Companies TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.85%
- SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7J8PS69
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income) than that of the EMIX Smaller European Companies Index, net of the Ongoing Charges Figure, over any five-year period.