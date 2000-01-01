M&G Positive Impact Sterling I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.05%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BG886B02
Investment Strategy
The Fund has two aims: • To provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charges Figure, than the MSCI ACWI Index over any five-year period; and • To invest in companies that aim to have a positive societal impact through addressing the world’s major social and environmental challenges.