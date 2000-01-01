M&G Positive Impact Sterling I GBP Inc

Fund
  • Yield History0.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BG886C19

Investment Strategy

The Fund has two aims: • To provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charges Figure, than the MSCI ACWI Index over any five-year period; and • To invest in companies that aim to have a positive societal impact through addressing the world’s major social and environmental challenges.

