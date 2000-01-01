M&G Property Portfolio GBP R Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.28%
- 3 Year sharpe0.10
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK Direct Property
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.06%
- SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6S0YV23
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to carry on Property Investment Business and to manage cash raised from investors for investment in the Property Investment Business. In so doing, the Fund aims to maximise long term total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) through investment mainly in commercial property.