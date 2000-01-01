Investment Strategy

This fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth higher than that of the FTSE All Share, net of charges, over a five-year period. It does so by investing mainly in a diversified range of investments issued by companies which are out of favour, in difficulty or whose future prospects aren’t fully recognised by the market, and that carry out most of their business in the United Kingdom. The fund manager takes a long-term view with a typical holding period of five years or more. Developing a constructive dialogue with company management is a fundamental part of the investment process.