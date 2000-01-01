M&G Smaller Companies GBP I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha6.51
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7N1NG56

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income) than the Numis Smaller Companies (ex Investment Trust) Index, net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, over any five-year period.

Latest news

