M&G Sustainable Glb Hi Yld Bd GBP I-HAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than the Bloomberg MSCI Global HY Corporate ESG BB+ Sustainable SRI Bond Index over any five-year period while applying ESG Criteria and Sustainability Criteria. At least 80% of the Fund is invested directly in high yield bonds issued by companies that are domiciled in any country, including Emerging Markets. These bonds may be denominated in any currency and currency exposure is typically hedged back to US Dollar.