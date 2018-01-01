Interactive Investor
M&G Sustainable Glb Hi Yld Bd GBP I-HInc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

M&G

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BJRCD688

Benchmark

Bloomberg MSCI GHY CESGBB+SSRI Bd TR USD

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than the Bloomberg MSCI Global HY Corporate ESG BB+ Sustainable SRI Bond Index over any five-year period while applying ESG Criteria and Sustainability Criteria. At least 80% of the Fund is invested directly in high yield bonds issued by companies that are domiciled in any country, including Emerging Markets. These bonds may be denominated in any currency and currency exposure is typically hedged back to US Dollar.

Regulatory Documents

