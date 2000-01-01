Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a total return (the combination of capital growth and income) of 4 to 8% per annum over any five-year period, net of the Ongoing Charges Figure. The Fund aims to provide this return while considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The Fund is a multi-asset fund that invests across a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income securities, convertibles, cash and near cash. Exposure to these assets may be gained either directly or indirectly, via collective investment schemes or derivatives. The Fund may also invest indirectly in other asset classes such as property and gold.