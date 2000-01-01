M&G UK Income Distribution GBP R Inc

  • Yield History4.75%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha-0.15
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorUK Equity & Bond Income
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B75HWH59

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase income distributions over time and targets a yield greater than that of the FTSE All-Share Index. Although income will be the primary consideration, the investment manager will also aim for capital growth.

