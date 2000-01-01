M&G UK Select GBP I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.21%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha0.82
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.70%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupM&G
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6677B69

Investment Strategy

This fund aims to achieve capital growth higher than that of the FTSE All Share Index, net of charges, over a five-year period. It does so by investing mainly in the shares of a concentrated number of UK companies that the manager believes have high-growth potential. The emphasis is on finding an undervalued company with attractive growth prospects.

Latest news

